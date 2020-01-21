WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei completes no-look pass in All-Star game
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:15 PM
Clemson has several talented quarterbacks on their roster
Clemson signee D.J. Uiagalelei won his final high school game in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as Team Mauka defeated Team Makai 20-13 on Saturday night.

During the event, video of him completing a no-look pass to a receiver for a long gain has gone viral, drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Overall, Uiagalelei went 10-of-21 for 125-yards in the victory.

In his senior year, Uiagalelei completed 222 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also rushed for 412 yards and eight touchdowns.

Check out the no-look pass below:

