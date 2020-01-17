|
WATCH: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei mic'd up at Polynesian Bowl
|Friday, January 17, 2020 11:37 AM- -
|
DJ Uiagalelei - Quarterback
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 246 Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS) Class: 2020
#2 Overall, #1 QB, #1 CA
#2 Overall, #1 PRO, #1 CA
Clemson quarterback
DJ Uiagalelei is in Hawaii currently working out at the Polynesian Bowl high school all-star game.
The game will air live on CBS Sports Network in the early morning hours Sunday with a midnight ET start. Uiagalelei has worked with Steve Spurrier among the coaches out there and part of that was caught on Uiagalelei being mic'd up by the bowl. Check out Uiagalelei highlights below:
Uiagalelei has worked with Steve Spurrier among the coaches out there and part of that was caught on Uiagalelei being mic'd up by the bowl. Check out Uiagalelei highlights below:
DJ Uiagalelei mic’d up #PolyBowl2k20 ???? @DJUiagalelei @boscofootball @sjbathletics @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigerNet @FootballRecruit @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/0Es4hNAx59— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 16, 2020
