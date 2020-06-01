Upstate prospect 'speechless' after receiving Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Collin Sadler Offensive Line

Height: 6-6 Weight: 295 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-6295Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)2022

Greenville (S.C.) offensive lineman Collin Sadler announced a Clemson offer on Monday. "ALL GLORY TO GOD!! After a great conversation with Coach Caldwell, I’m truly speechless to have received an offer from THE Clemson University!!," Sadler posted on Twitter. He visited for Clemson practice this spring.

ALL GLORY TO GOD?? After a great conversation with Coach Caldwell, I’m truly speechless to have received an offer from THE Clemson University?? @train0187 @GregPort17 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/cNxNNlHyMJ — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) June 1, 2020

Had a great time in Death Valley watching @ClemsonFB scrimmage?? Great to see my boy @JaydonSCollins there today. Thank you to the entire staff for an amazing day pic.twitter.com/owDNGzrTUc — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) March 7, 2020

Had a great time watching Clemson practice today?? Huge thanks to @OLCoachCaldwell for the invitation, can’t wait to be back up to Tiger Town?? Also wanted to thank the entire Clemson staff for making the day special. @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/3b0c7zePcO — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) March 7, 2020

Work with what you got. pic.twitter.com/RgQPRKXDSq — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) April 12, 2020