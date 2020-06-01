BREAKING

Upstate prospect 'speechless' after receiving Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 12:23 PM
Collin Sadler - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-6   Weight: 295   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR

Greenville (S.C.) offensive lineman Collin Sadler announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"ALL GLORY TO GOD!! After a great conversation with Coach Caldwell, I’m truly speechless to have received an offer from THE Clemson University!!," Sadler posted on Twitter.

He visited for Clemson practice this spring.

