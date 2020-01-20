Twitter reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's final high school game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson signee D.J. Uiagalelei won his final high school game in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as Team Mauka defeated Team Makai 20-13 on Saturday night. Uiagalelei went 10-of-21 for 125-yards as Steve Spurrier rotated several quarterbacks throughout the All-Star event. In his senior year, Uiagalelei completed 222 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also rushed for 412 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Check out the highlights and top posts about the event:

My guy coach Terry been with us since day 1 ????? https://t.co/e6sPsDeoGD — ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) January 19, 2020

Justin Flowe | JuJu Smith-Schuster | Noah Sewell | DJ Uiagalelei + More Watch Full Video NOW : https://t.co/zXG06IL7a1 @polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/030uaqdMuj — Under the Radar (@UTRScouting) January 19, 2020

This is a very huge honor and great award for not just DJ but to our #UiagaleleiFamily because we are very proud of our heritage. Being Samoan and always representing where we come from should be a great thing for all cultures showing their love for their culture. #PolyQBs https://t.co/gdtUdXcVal — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 18, 2020

??BREAKING NEWS?? DJ UIAGALELEI NAMED POLYNESIAN HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR



View full release here: https://t.co/zxSRelGYFF pic.twitter.com/0u8oEUucOU — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) January 18, 2020

LuV u brutha Scott!!! And u already know the plan and u know exactly what I'm talking about ???????????????!!! Please don't let them mess it up!!! #LezzzGooo https://t.co/ugClL4SGpa — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 18, 2020

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei slinging the rock on day 3 of practice #PolyBowl2k20 ???? @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/hLpGhYwhJ3 — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 16, 2020

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei has arrived in Hawaii, where he’s being coached by Steve Spurrier @TIinClemson @GamecockCentral pic.twitter.com/9xWCrf2eeJ — Rivals (@Rivals) January 16, 2020