Twitter reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's final high school game
Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Hometown: New Orleans, LA (St. Augustine HS) Class: 2005
Clemson signee D.J. Uiagalelei won his final high school game in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as Team Mauka defeated Team Makai 20-13 on Saturday night.
Uiagalelei went 10-of-21 for 125-yards as Steve Spurrier rotated several quarterbacks throughout the All-Star event. In his senior year, Uiagalelei completed 222 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also rushed for 412 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Check out the highlights and top posts about the event:
DJ Uiagalelei walks off the field a winner in his final high school game #PolyBowl2k20 ?? @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/Ix4vAXvXaA— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 19, 2020
?? every throw from #Clemson ?????????? QB commit D.J. Uiagalelei at the #PolyBowl2k20 in Hawai'i ???? pic.twitter.com/uJTrNX677N— Rivals (@Rivals) January 17, 2020
Clemson freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei goes Patrick Mahomes @PolynesiaBowl 2020 ???? @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/ohDJn6Huga— Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) January 20, 2020
#BoscoNation came and represented for the #2020PolynesianBowl.— THE U BROTHERS (@DUiagalelei) January 19, 2020
DRAKE METCALF, DANNY LOCKHART, KOBE PEPE, DJ UIAGALELEI and KRIS HUTSON. #BrothersKeeper #FamilyForLife pic.twitter.com/QKHzlQ3PLk
My guy coach Terry been with us since day 1 ????? https://t.co/e6sPsDeoGD— ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) January 19, 2020
FAMILY IS EVERYTHING #DYNASTY @DJUiagalelei @d1lockhart @DUiagalelei @BennyLockhart1 @JordanL13448103 pic.twitter.com/5hLjfgZIyI— Coach Danny Lockhart Football/Boxing/MMA (@DannyLockhartS1) January 19, 2020
Justin Flowe | JuJu Smith-Schuster | Noah Sewell | DJ Uiagalelei + More Watch Full Video NOW : https://t.co/zXG06IL7a1 @polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/030uaqdMuj— Under the Radar (@UTRScouting) January 19, 2020
This is a very huge honor and great award for not just DJ but to our #UiagaleleiFamily because we are very proud of our heritage. Being Samoan and always representing where we come from should be a great thing for all cultures showing their love for their culture. #PolyQBs https://t.co/gdtUdXcVal— Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 18, 2020
??BREAKING NEWS?? DJ UIAGALELEI NAMED POLYNESIAN HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR— Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) January 18, 2020
View full release here: https://t.co/zxSRelGYFF pic.twitter.com/0u8oEUucOU
LuV u brutha Scott!!! And u already know the plan and u know exactly what I'm talking about ???????????????!!! Please don't let them mess it up!!! #LezzzGooo https://t.co/ugClL4SGpa— Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 18, 2020
WATCH: #Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei mic'd up at Polynesian Bowl: https://t.co/XUpNUq2Yvw pic.twitter.com/KdtEO7jryx— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 17, 2020
Here in Hawaii at the #PolynesianBowl with these 2, my nephews #DJ and #MATAYO. I'm so proud of them for the way they are and so excited for their journey. Uncle #LOVES you boys. #UiagaleleiFamily #FamilyOverEverything ? @DJUiagalelei @MatayoUiagalel1 @young_concrete pic.twitter.com/oDYRVZdzmQ— Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 17, 2020
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei slinging the rock on day 3 of practice #PolyBowl2k20 ???? @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/hLpGhYwhJ3— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 16, 2020
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei has arrived in Hawaii, where he’s being coached by Steve Spurrier @TIinClemson @GamecockCentral pic.twitter.com/9xWCrf2eeJ— Rivals (@Rivals) January 16, 2020