Twitter reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's final high school game
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 20, 2020 11:36 AM
Twitter reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's final high school game

Clemson signee D.J. Uiagalelei won his final high school game in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as Team Mauka defeated Team Makai 20-13 on Saturday night.

Uiagalelei went 10-of-21 for 125-yards as Steve Spurrier rotated several quarterbacks throughout the All-Star event.

In his senior year, Uiagalelei completed 222 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also rushed for 412 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Check out the highlights and top posts about the event:

