Top-rated Kentucky lineman has Clemson in top schools

One of the top-rated offensive guards for 2021 and a teammate of a Clemson signee released his latest top schools list on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass (Ky.) OG Jager Burton has Clemson in a group with Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama.

Burton added a Clemson offer after attending camp in June 2019.

He is teammates with Clemson O-line signee Walker Parks.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email