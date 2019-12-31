Top-rated Kentucky lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:20 PM
Jager Burton Photo
Jager Burton - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.44)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 271   Hometown: Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#210 Overall, #7 OL, #1 KY
Rivals:
#141 Overall, #6 OL, #1 KY
24/7:
#229 Overall, #7 OG, #1 KY
One of the top-rated offensive guards for 2021 and a teammate of a Clemson signee released his latest top schools list on Tuesday.

Frederick Douglass (Ky.) OG Jager Burton has Clemson in a group with Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama.

Burton added a Clemson offer after attending camp in June 2019.

He is teammates with Clemson O-line signee Walker Parks.

