Top-rated Kentucky lineman has Clemson in top schools
|Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:20 PM- -
Jager Burton - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 271 Hometown: Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass HS) Class: 2021
One of the top-rated offensive guards for 2021 and a teammate of a Clemson signee released his latest top schools list on Tuesday.
Frederick Douglass (Ky.) OG Jager Burton has Clemson in a group with Texas, Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama.
Burton added a Clemson offer after attending camp in June 2019.
He is teammates with Clemson O-line signee Walker Parks.
Tags: Jager Burton, Walker Parks
