Texas safety adds Clemson offer
|Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:20 PM- -
Andrew Mukuba - Safety
Height: 5-11 Weight: 181 Hometown: Austin, TX (LBJ HS) Class: 2021
"BEYOND BLESSED AND EXCITED to say I have received an offer from The University Of Clemson!" Mukuba posted on Twitter. Mukuba has had a busy 2020 with offers also extended from Michigan State, Georgia, Minnesota, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama and TCU among more schools. Maxpreps has Mukuba down for 621 receiving yards on 30 catches with 10 touchdowns and 21 tackles and two interceptions last season
