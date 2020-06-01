BREAKING

Rankings update: Clemson class moves up after big month
by - Staff Writer - Monday, June 1, 2020 10:56 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Will Shipley leads Clemson's class in ranking.
Will Shipley leads Clemson's class in ranking.

Clemson's 2021 class is strongly positioned after a big month of May.

Clemson picked up four commitments, anchored by 247Sports Composite 5-star and all-purpose back Will Shipley and joined by linebacker Barrett Carter, quarterback Bubba Chandler and defensive end Zaire Patterson.

The 2021 Tigers have been about quality in commits over quantity and the 13-man class ranks second-best on average with 247Sports and third-best on Rivals, where it also sits in the overall standings.

Clemson is third-best overall also with the 247Sports Composite and ESPN rankings, where Ohio State (19 commits) and Tennessee (24) lead the way.

Dabo Swinney's group has 12 commits rated 4-star or better in the 247Sports Composite, ahead of Tennessee (10) and only trailing Ohio State (four 5-stars and 11 4-stars).

The next-best in the 247Sports Composite team rankings overall and in the ACC is North Carolina (4), with Notre Dame in the top-15 (14) and rival South Carolina out of the top-50 (59). Pittsburgh (23) and Virginia (25) are also in the top-25.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Justyn Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
Clemson forward withdrawing from NBA Draft
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week