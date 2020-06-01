Rankings update: Clemson class moves up after big month

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson's 2021 class is strongly positioned after a big month of May. Clemson picked up four commitments, anchored by 247Sports Composite 5-star and all-purpose back Will Shipley and joined by linebacker Barrett Carter, quarterback Bubba Chandler and defensive end Zaire Patterson. The 2021 Tigers have been about quality in commits over quantity and the 13-man class ranks second-best on average with 247Sports and third-best on Rivals, where it also sits in the overall standings. Clemson is third-best overall also with the 247Sports Composite and ESPN rankings, where Ohio State (19 commits) and Tennessee (24) lead the way. Dabo Swinney's group has 12 commits rated 4-star or better in the 247Sports Composite, ahead of Tennessee (10) and only trailing Ohio State (four 5-stars and 11 4-stars).

The next-best in the 247Sports Composite team rankings overall and in the ACC is North Carolina (4), with Notre Dame in the top-15 (14) and rival South Carolina out of the top-50 (59). Pittsburgh (23) and Virginia (25) are also in the top-25.