Former Clemson safety target commits to LSU
by - Monday, May 18, 2020 7:28 PM
Height: 6-3   Weight: 185   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2021
#33 ATH, #42 GA
#225 Overall, #9 DB, #23 GA
# 36 S, # 35 GA
Gee posted this graphic when he cut his top schools to two.
Atlanta, Georgia four-star safety Khari Gee announced a commitment to LSU on Monday.

He had Clemson and LSU in his final two schools in a social media announcement two weeks ago.

Other notable safety prospects with Clemson offers include 4-star Andrew Mukuba (LBJ; Austin, Tx.) and 4-star Corey Collier (Miami Palmetto) and 5-star James Williams (Western; Opa Locka, Fla.) had the Tigers in a top-3 in February.

Gee picked up a Clemson offer in January around a campus visit.

He earned all-region honors for Woodward (Ga.) last season.

