Former Clemson safety target commits to LSU

Khari Gee - Athlete
TigerNet:
(3.69)
# 36 S, # 35 GA
#225 Overall, #9 DB, #23 GA
# 36 S, # 35 GA
Atlanta, Georgia four-star safety
Khari Gee announced a commitment to LSU on Monday.
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#33 ATH, #42 GA
#33 ATH, #42 GA
Rivals:
#225 Overall, #9 DB, #23 GA
24/7:
# 36 S, # 35 GA
Atlanta, Georgia four-star safety
Khari Gee announced a commitment to LSU on Monday.
He had Clemson and LSU in his final two schools in a social media announcement two weeks ago. Other notable safety prospects with Clemson offers include 4-star Andrew Mukuba (LBJ; Austin, Tx.) and 4-star Corey Collier (Miami Palmetto) and 5-star James Williams (Western; Opa Locka, Fla.) had the Tigers in a top-3 in February. Gee picked up a Clemson offer in January around a campus visit.
He had Clemson and LSU in his final two schools in a social media announcement two weeks ago.
Other notable safety prospects with Clemson offers include 4-star Andrew Mukuba (LBJ; Austin, Tx.) and 4-star Corey Collier (Miami Palmetto) and 5-star James Williams (Western; Opa Locka, Fla.) had the Tigers in a top-3 in February.
Gee picked up a Clemson offer in January around a campus visit.
He earned all-region honors for Woodward (Ga.) last season.
???— KG (@KhariGee) May 18, 2020
Committed. pic.twitter.com/b2fLk5ZAXg
