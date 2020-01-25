|
Elite WR commits to Clemson
|Saturday, January 25, 2020 8:09 PM- -
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS) Class: 2021
#67 Overall, #13 WR, #8 CA
#22 Overall, #4 WR, #2 CA
#66 Overall, #8 WR, #6 CA
Clemson's California connection continued with a former teammate of 5-star QB
DJ Uiagalelei jumping on board.
2021 St. John Bosco (Ca.) receiver Beaux Collins announced a commitment to Clemson after a visit to Elite Junior Day. "I have found the school that is going to help develop me as a player, man and help prepare me for life," Collins said on Twitter Saturday night. "After thorough thought and prayer, I'm committed to Clemson University. #AllIn" Collins is ranked as high as the No. 4 receiver in the nation (Rivals). He added a Clemson offer after working at Clemson camp last June. He earned Maxpreps Junior All-American honors after topping 1,000 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns on the nation's No. 1 team, averaging almost 25 yards per reception (24.6). Collins also visited Clemson in the fall along with another contender in Ohio State. Clemson is in line to have a signee from California for three-straight classes after not having one before Joseph Ngata since 1991.
Clemson moved to No. 5 in 247Sports' 2021 team rankings with its six-man class now.
Im ALL IN!!!!! #WRU ?????? pic.twitter.com/M8pL8AWStd— Beaux ?? (@beaux_collins) January 26, 2020
O yuhhhh we on Bro. . .let the good times just keep on rolling bro from Bosco to Clemson this finna be a Movie for years to come???????? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/gQ2JQl2Jdp— ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) January 26, 2020
WORDS CAN’T EXPLAIN HOW PROUD I AM OF YOU @beaux_collins ITS INTERESTING HOW THE UNIVERSE HAS A UNIQUE WAY OF ALIGNING ITSELF?? YOU TRUSTED THE PROCESS, STAYED THE COURSE, AND WILL BE HEADED TO @ClemsonFB KEEP GRINDING BIG FELLA??#ALLIN ????#DESTINATIONBOSCO?? https://t.co/5qeshnpfD2— TERRY BULLOCK (@COACH_T_BULLOCK) January 26, 2020
Congratulations Beaux! Bosco to Clemson pipeline continues. This is a power move. Love the commitment to compete with the best! #BraveNation #AllIn ?? https://t.co/S7DnOu2o9g— Bosco Football (@boscofootball) January 26, 2020
Hey wait DJ....You can’t have him yet!!! We still need him one more year. ?? Love the Bosco Brotherhood in Clemson. #Brave4Life #Family #NattyChamps pic.twitter.com/GLsc5pDoB1— Bosco Football (@boscofootball) January 25, 2020
