Elite WR commits to Clemson
by - Correspondent - Saturday, January 25, 2020 8:09 PM
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#67 Overall, #13 WR, #8 CA
Rivals:
#22 Overall, #4 WR, #2 CA
24/7:
#66 Overall, #8 WR, #6 CA
Collins is set to join former QB teammate DJ Uiagalelei next year.
Clemson's California connection continued with a former teammate of 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei jumping on board.

2021 St. John Bosco (Ca.) receiver Beaux Collins announced a commitment to Clemson after a visit to Elite Junior Day.

"I have found the school that is going to help develop me as a player, man and help prepare me for life," Collins said on Twitter Saturday night. "After thorough thought and prayer, I'm committed to Clemson University. #AllIn"

Collins is ranked as high as the No. 4 receiver in the nation (Rivals). He added a Clemson offer after working at Clemson camp last June.

He earned Maxpreps Junior All-American honors after topping 1,000 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns on the nation's No. 1 team, averaging almost 25 yards per reception (24.6).

Collins also visited Clemson in the fall along with another contender in Ohio State.

Clemson is in line to have a signee from California for three-straight classes after not having one before Joseph Ngata since 1991.

Clemson moved to No. 5 in 247Sports' 2021 team rankings with its six-man class now.

