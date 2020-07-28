Breaking: Elite DT commits to Clemson

Payton Page Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-4 Weight: 360 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS) Class: 2021

#31 Overall, #4 DT, #3 NC

#30 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC

# 213 Overall, # 14 DT, # 15 NC

Clemson added to a talented 2021 defensive line class with four-star defensive tackle Payton Page’s commitment on Tuesday.

Page (Greensboro, NC), who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds, is rated the top prospect in North Carolina and the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.

His pledge bumps Clemson’s 247Sports Composite Team Ranking from ninth to fourth, behind Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon. He picked the Tigers over finalists North Carolina and Tennessee, which are two of the teams Clemson jumped with Page’s commitment.

Page tallied 71 tackles, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He’s totaled 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.

He picked up a Clemson offer last June.

Page is a second consensus top-100 prospect in Clemson's D-line commitments, joining DE Cade Denhoff and another 4-star in DE Zaire Patterson.

LETS GOOOOOO ?? — barrett carter (@bcsznn) July 28, 2020

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #ALLIN #We2Deep21 ???????????????????????????? — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 28, 2020

Great Day to be a Tiger !!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/MuNgnN5mTO — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 28, 2020

Rich keeps getting richer #WeTooDeep21 — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) July 28, 2020

Another great day to be a Clemson Tiger! pic.twitter.com/KCl1e42jlI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 28, 2020