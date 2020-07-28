BREAKING

Breaking: Elite DT commits to Clemson
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 360   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #4 DT, #3 NC
Rivals:
#30 Overall, #2 DT, #1 NC
24/7:
# 213 Overall, # 14 DT, # 15 NC
Page bumps Clemson's class back into the top-5.

Clemson added to a talented 2021 defensive line class with four-star defensive tackle Payton Page’s commitment on Tuesday.

Page (Greensboro, NC), who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds, is rated the top prospect in North Carolina and the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.

His pledge bumps Clemson’s 247Sports Composite Team Ranking from ninth to fourth, behind Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon. He picked the Tigers over finalists North Carolina and Tennessee, which are two of the teams Clemson jumped with Page’s commitment.

Page tallied 71 tackles, 26 for loss, with three sacks and six QB hurries as a junior. He’s totaled 55 TFLs and 13 sacks over his high school career.

He picked up a Clemson offer last June.

Page is a second consensus top-100 prospect in Clemson's D-line commitments, joining DE Cade Denhoff and another 4-star in DE Zaire Patterson.

