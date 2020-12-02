Elite DB target sets decision date
by - 2020 Dec 2, Wed 10:55
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Nyland Green Photo
Nyland Green - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 183   Hometown: Covington, GA (Newton HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#111 Overall, #7 CB, #14 GA
Rivals:
#127 Overall, #9 CB, #14 GA
24/7:
# 19 Overall, # 2 CB, # 4 GA
Green picked up a Clemson offer during camp last year.
Green picked up a Clemson offer during camp last year.

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation set his decision date on Wednesday.

Covington, Georgia DB Nyland Green is expected to choose among Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Auburn on Dec. 8.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2021 class.

At different points in his recruitment, Clemson has been regarded as a leader but Georgia has had projections for him as well.

Going into his senior year, Green had glowing words for the Clemson program.

“Really how they are strong together as a unit and all stick together like a big family,” Green told TigerNet of what stood out about Clemson. “Clemson is a top contender because I always liked the school and always had the biggest relationship with them. I visited a lot actually, might just be one of my top schools that I have visited so far. Really love it there, for real...

"I love those two guys," Green said of seeing himself playing for Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables. “Coach Venables asks about my workouts and how I’m eating and what I was cooking up for dinner. Less football, more about how my day is going and how the family is doing, to be honest."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 93 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week