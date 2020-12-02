Elite DB target sets decision date

Nyland Green Cornerback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 183 Hometown: Covington, GA (Newton HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#111 Overall, #7 CB, #14 GA #111 Overall, #7 CB, #14 GA Rivals:

#127 Overall, #9 CB, #14 GA #127 Overall, #9 CB, #14 GA 24/7:

# 19 Overall, # 2 CB, # 4 GA # 19 Overall, # 2 CB, # 4 GA 6-2183Covington, GA (Newton HS)2021

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation set his decision date on Wednesday.

Covington, Georgia DB Nyland Green is expected to choose among Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Auburn on Dec. 8.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2021 class.

At different points in his recruitment, Clemson has been regarded as a leader but Georgia has had projections for him as well.

Going into his senior year, Green had glowing words for the Clemson program.

“Really how they are strong together as a unit and all stick together like a big family,” Green told TigerNet of what stood out about Clemson. “Clemson is a top contender because I always liked the school and always had the biggest relationship with them. I visited a lot actually, might just be one of my top schools that I have visited so far. Really love it there, for real...

"I love those two guys," Green said of seeing himself playing for Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables. “Coach Venables asks about my workouts and how I’m eating and what I was cooking up for dinner. Less football, more about how my day is going and how the family is doing, to be honest."

My recruitment is now CLOSED God has shown me my home so save the date I will be committing December 8th WILL NOT BE TAKING ANY INTERVIEWS OR ANSWERING ANY QUESTIONS LEADING UP TO MY DAY THANK YOU ALL GOD BLESS?????? — Nyland Green (@NylandGreen) December 2, 2020