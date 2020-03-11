Elite DB commits to Clemson

4-star 2021 cornerback Jordan Hancock announced his committment to Clemson on social media on Wednesday morning. “Blessed To Be In The Position I’m In..No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s Over. C O M M I T T E D.” Hancock had over 40+ offers but called Clemson his ‘dream offer’ back in early January. He chose the Tigers over finalists Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, and Georgia. The highly regarded recruit is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback (#45 overall) in the 247Sports rankings. He visited Clemson for Junior Day last weekend and came away impressed with the school and decided there was no reason to wait anymore. “I chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, and Georgia because Clemson is the right fit for my family and me and where I can take that next step in academics and as a player and as a defensive back,” Hancock said in his announcement video. “I knew Clemson was the right fit for me when I put on the Clemson orange and I knew it was the school for me. This is where I want to go, and the best school in America. Go Tigers!” Hancock had a couple of interceptions, including a pick-six last season, with 16 tackles, according to Maxpreps, drawing all-county honors.

He is the 10th commitment for Clemson’s elite 2021 recruiting class (all 4-stars or higher) and the third player from Georgia joining running back Phil Mafah and receiver Dacari Collins.

#ALLIN #WE2DEEP21 ?? pic.twitter.com/XwgO4ghTGw — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) March 11, 2020

Great day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! ?????? #We2Deep21 — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) March 11, 2020

