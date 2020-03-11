|
Elite DB commits to Clemson
|Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:23 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
#112 Overall, #10 DB, #12 GA
#136 Overall, #10 DB, #12 GA
#45 Overall, #5 CB, #6 GA
4-star 2021 cornerback
Jordan Hancock announced his committment to Clemson on social media on Wednesday morning.
“Blessed To Be In The Position I’m In..No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s Over. C O M M I T T E D.” Hancock had over 40+ offers but called Clemson his ‘dream offer’ back in early January. He chose the Tigers over finalists Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, and Georgia. The highly regarded recruit is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback (#45 overall) in the 247Sports rankings. He visited Clemson for Junior Day last weekend and came away impressed with the school and decided there was no reason to wait anymore. “I chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, and Georgia because Clemson is the right fit for my family and me and where I can take that next step in academics and as a player and as a defensive back,” Hancock said in his announcement video. “I knew Clemson was the right fit for me when I put on the Clemson orange and I knew it was the school for me. This is where I want to go, and the best school in America. Go Tigers!” Hancock had a couple of interceptions, including a pick-six last season, with 16 tackles, according to Maxpreps, drawing all-county honors.
“Blessed To Be In The Position I’m In..No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s Over. C O M M I T T E D.”
Hancock had over 40+ offers but called Clemson his ‘dream offer’ back in early January. He chose the Tigers over finalists Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, and Georgia.
The highly regarded recruit is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback (#45 overall) in the 247Sports rankings.
He visited Clemson for Junior Day last weekend and came away impressed with the school and decided there was no reason to wait anymore.
“I chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, and Georgia because Clemson is the right fit for my family and me and where I can take that next step in academics and as a player and as a defensive back,” Hancock said in his announcement video. “I knew Clemson was the right fit for me when I put on the Clemson orange and I knew it was the school for me. This is where I want to go, and the best school in America. Go Tigers!”
Hancock had a couple of interceptions, including a pick-six last season, with 16 tackles, according to Maxpreps, drawing all-county honors.
He is the 10th commitment for Clemson’s elite 2021 recruiting class (all 4-stars or higher) and the third player from Georgia joining running back Phil Mafah and receiver Dacari Collins.
Blessed To Be In The Position I’m In..— jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) March 11, 2020
No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s Over
C O M M I T T E D
#ALLIN #WE2DEEP21 ?? pic.twitter.com/XwgO4ghTGw
Breaking: #Clemson lands 4-star DB Jordan Hancock. Just weeks ago, he was a strong #OhioState lean. One visit changed everything.— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 11, 2020
Hancock tells the story behind his #ALLIN commitment: https://t.co/LgDlxizpLE
(@jordanhancock_7 @NGHSrecruiting @TIinClemson @rivalsmike) pic.twitter.com/wvMru5NmYJ
Great day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! ?????? #We2Deep21— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) March 11, 2020
- I wish they'd cancel fans for the NC Schools at the ACCT -
- TNET: 2020 NCAA Tournament games to be held without fans due to Coronavirus -
- before you say anything about brad brownell -
- TNET: Postgame Analysis from Greensboro: Terrence Oglesby breaks down win over Miami -
- Play virtual games -
- So there will be no -
- New Theme Song for 2020 March Madness -
- NUTJOBS RULE in NCAA ! -
- So - Long story - BUT - I got hosed by IPTAY on ACC Tourney -
- No Fans Allowed at NCAA BB Tournament -
- Todays 2nd tourney game -
- All the " Fire Bradders " -
- TNET: LOOK: Clemson baseball to debut new Nike throwback hats -
- Sheridan in College Football HOF? -
- Good win today, we beat a team we were supposed to -
- Click the link below to read more!
- DeAndre Hopkins hopeful for a 'reunion' with Sammy Watkins
- Clemson announces COVID-19 update
- Tank for Trevor? Analyst believes Panthers are doing just that
- Clemson's ACC Tournament opener set
- Recruits react to Clemson Junior Day visit
- Latest COVID-19 update regarding Clemson
- College of Charleston rolls over Clemson
- Clemson OF out indefinitely with broken wrist
- 4-star DT releases his top five...fast-food restaurants
- ACC statement on COVID-19 effect on ACC Tournament
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<