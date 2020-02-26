|
Clemson tied for most ESPN300 commits in new rankings
|Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:33 AM- -
|
Korey Foreman - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS) Class: 2021
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
#2 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 CA
All nine Clemson pledges are in the ESPN300, tying Ohio State for the most reps in that tier. Clemson has a nation-leading two of ESPN's 11 5-stars committed with Korey Foreman (No. 3 overall; No. 2 DE) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 6 overall; No. 1 OLB). Joining the 5-star duo in the top-100 is Bellflower, California product Beaux Collins (No. 64 overall; No. 7 WR). About 10 months out from the early signing period, Clemson is one of six teams with at least five ESPN300 products on board, along with Notre Dame (7), Florida (7), Texas (5) and Oregon (5).
