Clemson signee analysis: TE Sage Ennis
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:29 AM- -
Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Lincoln HS) Class: 2020
#5 TE-H, #68 FL
#27 TE
#436 Overall, #18 TE, #57 FL
Clemson heads into FSU territory to pull its latest signee, tight end
Sage Ennis.
Clemson heads into FSU territory to pull its latest signee, tight end Sage Ennis.

More on Ennis... Sage Ennis - 3-star TE - Tallahassee, Fla. Committed since: 6/17/19. Listed size: 6-4 220. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Ennis picked up a Clemson scholarship offer after impressing at Dabo Swinney camp this summer and picked the Tigers over hometown Florida State. He's a big target and able to bring down contested catches in the end zone. Ennis played some quarterback at his high school and was a Wildcat QB, including in goal line situations for multiple rushing scores. Depth chart fit: Clemson is slated to return all of its major contributors at tight end, including Braden Galloway back from serving his one-year suspension before the 2019 postseason. At one of the tougher positions in the Clemson offense, Ennis likely plays four games and redshirts to develop for when needed down the road.
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/IekVUgxPJM
