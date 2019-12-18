Clemson signee analysis: RB Kobe Pryor

Clemson continues to build its backfield with Peach State product Kobe Pryor. More on Pryor... Kobe Pryor - 3-star RB - Cedartown, Ga. Committed since: 5/18/19. Listed size: 5-10 205. Brings to Clemson: Pryor earned all-region player of the year honors in his first season as the feature back for 5A Cedartown. He picked the ACC’s Tigers over offers from Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Georgia Tech in his top-5. Pryor on video shows good vision, the ability to run through tacklers and catch the ball out of the backfield. Depth chart fit: Back-to-back ACC player of the year Travis Etienne is expected to be a top prospect for the NFL and that will change up the carries in 2020. Projected rising junior Lyn-J Dixon should move into the primary back role and then competition ensues with underclassmen in Chez Mellusi, Michel Dukes, Pryor and 5-star freshman Demarkcus Bowman, as well as former walk-on Darien Rencher. With Bowman an early-enrollee, Pryor likely takes a redshirt barring a monster fall camp. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Kobe Pryor!

#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/chk3WiMuir — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019

