Clemson signee analysis: OL Trent Howard
Height: 6-3 Weight: 283 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2020
#88 OL, #48 AL
#37 AL
#1288 Overall, #83 OG, #46 AL
One of Clemson’s six projected offensive line signees just sent in his LOI in Birmingham, Alabama’s
Trent Howard.
More on Howard: Trent Howard - 3-star OL - Birmingham, Ala. Committed since: 12/6/19. Listed size: 6-4 283 Brings to Clemson: Howard played tackle in high school but is projected to move inside as a guard at the college level. His video clips show a very physical blocker in what were primarily run situations at Briarwood (Al.). He is a late flip from Georgia Tech after following Clemson closely with his dad a former teammate with Dabo Swinney at Alabama. Depth chart fit: Howard is one of six projected Clemson offensive line signees and that will provide some time to develop for some in that group despite five linemen moving on due to graduation.
