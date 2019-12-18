Clemson signee analysis: OL Trent Howard
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:22 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Trent Howard Photo
Trent Howard - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.35)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 283   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#88 OL, #48 AL
Rivals:
#37 AL
24/7:
#1288 Overall, #83 OG, #46 AL
Clemson signee analysis: OL Trent Howard

One of Clemson’s six projected offensive line signees just sent in his LOI in Birmingham, Alabama’s Trent Howard.

More on Howard:

Trent Howard - 3-star OL - Birmingham, Ala.

Committed since: 12/6/19.

Listed size: 6-4 283

Brings to Clemson: Howard played tackle in high school but is projected to move inside as a guard at the college level. His video clips show a very physical blocker in what were primarily run situations at Briarwood (Al.). He is a late flip from Georgia Tech after following Clemson closely with his dad a former teammate with Dabo Swinney at Alabama.

Depth chart fit: Howard is one of six projected Clemson offensive line signees and that will provide some time to develop for some in that group despite five linemen moving on due to graduation.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 130 Recruits (113 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week