Clemson signee analysis: 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:17 AM
DJ Uiagalelei Photo
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 246   Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #4 CA
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 QB, #1 CA
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 PRO, #1 CA
Uiagalelei is the next in a talented line of quarterbacks to roll through Clemson.
Uiagalelei is the next in a talented line of quarterbacks to roll through Clemson.

Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei.

More on Uiagalelei...

D.J. Uiagalelei - 5-star QB - Bellflower, Calif.

Committed since: 5/5/19.

Listed size: 6-5 246.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Uiagalelei is next up in what’s been a consistent flow of elite quarterback talent to Clemson. Also a heat-throwing pitcher, Uiagalelei’s arm strength is a primary characteristic in his spot atop the pro-style QB rankings. Standing 6-foot-5 and around 250 pounds, he enters the college game already in prime physical condition, as a strong threat in the running game as well. He passed for over 10,000 yards in one of the toughest high school leagues in the country, tossing 127 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions.

Depth chart fit: Most No. 1-rated QBs would clearly have a shot at the top spot when enrolling early, but Uiagalelei knows the situation coming in behind All-ACC quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Come 2021, things get interesting with a talented QB room outlook at the moment. The only debate in 2019 will be how crowded that room is when it comes to seeing third and fourth quarter action as a true freshman.

