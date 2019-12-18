Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DE Myles Murphy

Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated defensive end in Myles Murphy. More on Murphy... Myles Murphy - 5-star DE - Powder Springs, Ga. Committed since: 5/17/19. Listed size: 6-5 260. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Murphy was dominant and disruptive to earn his place among the top-10 prospects in the nation and the top-rated prospect out of Georgia. Murphy easily sheds blocks, overpowers blockers and shows the hustle to stick with the play until the whistle blows -- no matter where he is on the field. Depth chart fit: Defensive end shapes up to be one of the deeper positions for the 2020 Tigers, but with some projected departures to come after that season (Xavier Thomas a likely pro prospect), Murphy probably avoids a redshirt much like Thomas did to prepare for a much bigger role as a sophomore. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Myles Murphy!

#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/7e8pJh0uIV — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019

