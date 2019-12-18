Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DE Myles Murphy
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:36 AM
Height: 6-5   Weight: 260   Hometown: Powder Springs, GA (Hillgrove HS)   Class: 2020
#3 Overall, #2 DE, #1 GA
#9 Overall, #2 DE, #1 GA
#5 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 GA
Murphy announced for Clemson at his high school in the spring.
Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated defensive end in Myles Murphy.

Myles Murphy - 5-star DE - Powder Springs, Ga.

Committed since: 5/17/19.

Listed size: 6-5 260.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Murphy was dominant and disruptive to earn his place among the top-10 prospects in the nation and the top-rated prospect out of Georgia. Murphy easily sheds blocks, overpowers blockers and shows the hustle to stick with the play until the whistle blows -- no matter where he is on the field.

Depth chart fit: Defensive end shapes up to be one of the deeper positions for the 2020 Tigers, but with some projected departures to come after that season (Xavier Thomas a likely pro prospect), Murphy probably avoids a redshirt much like Thomas did to prepare for a much bigger role as a sophomore.

