Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DE Myles Murphy
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:36 AM- -
Height: 6-5 Weight: 260 Hometown: Powder Springs, GA (Hillgrove HS) Class: 2020
#3 Overall, #2 DE, #1 GA
#9 Overall, #2 DE, #1 GA
#5 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 GA
Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated defensive end in
Myles Murphy.
More on Murphy... Myles Murphy - 5-star DE - Powder Springs, Ga. Committed since: 5/17/19. Listed size: 6-5 260. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Murphy was dominant and disruptive to earn his place among the top-10 prospects in the nation and the top-rated prospect out of Georgia. Murphy easily sheds blocks, overpowers blockers and shows the hustle to stick with the play until the whistle blows -- no matter where he is on the field. Depth chart fit: Defensive end shapes up to be one of the deeper positions for the 2020 Tigers, but with some projected departures to come after that season (Xavier Thomas a likely pro prospect), Murphy probably avoids a redshirt much like Thomas did to prepare for a much bigger role as a sophomore. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Myles Murphy!
