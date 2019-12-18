Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OT Walker Parks

Clemson signed fast-rising offensive tackle prospect Walker Parks. More on Parks... Walker Parks - 4-star OT - Lexington, Ky. Committed since: 10/21/18. Listed size: 6-5 275. Brings to Clemson: Parks vaulted up the recruiting rankings after a series of standout performances at combines, including going from unranked to as high as the No. 56 prospect in the nation by Rivals.com over the offseason. Parks’ video shows a competitor who plays with intensity and loves to finish off blocks. 247Sports describes him as “one of the more athletic offensive line prospects in several years,” guiding those strong combine performances, and says he “projects as a multi-year starter at the Power 5 level with the upside of developing into an early round NFL draft pick.” Depth chart fit: Clemson loses a starter at offensive tackle with Tremayne Anchrum graduating and projected rising sophomore Jordan McFadden would appear poised to move into that role. Depth is not an asset at the tackle position overall, however, so the staff will have to balance developing Parks physically -- as a summer enrollee -- and possibly needing him to play more than four games as a freshman.

