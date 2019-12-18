|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL John Williams
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:31 AM- -
|
John Williams - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(4.26)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Canton, GA (Creekview HS) Class: 2020
#27 OL, #33 GA
#531 Overall, #40 OT, #49 GA
Another in Clemson’s big O-line class signed his LOI in Peach State lineman John Wiliams.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Canton, GA (Creekview HS) Class: 2020
ESPN:
#31 OL, #35 GA
#31 OL, #35 GA
Rivals:
#27 OL, #33 GA
24/7:
#531 Overall, #40 OT, #49 GA
Another in Clemson’s big O-line class signed his LOI in Peach State lineman John Wiliams.
John Williams - 4-star OL - Canton, Ga. Committed since: 9/1/18. Listed size: 6-5 270. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Williams doesn't have senior highlights available but his junior video showed skill in run and pass blocking. He has a big frame that can be built on with a redshirt season. Williams was a Georgia 6A all-region first-team selection. Depth chart fit: Williams is one of six projected offensive line signees. Williams joins Walker Parks as the for-sure offensive tackle prospects in this class and enrolls early to get a headstart.
More on Williams...
John Williams - 4-star OL - Canton, Ga.
Committed since: 9/1/18.
Listed size: 6-5 270.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Williams doesn’t have senior highlights available but his junior video showed skill in run and pass blocking. He has a big frame that can be built on with a redshirt season. Williams was a Georgia 6A all-region first-team selection.
Depth chart fit: Williams is one of six projected offensive line signees. Williams joins Walker Parks as the for-sure offensive tackle prospects in this class and enrolls early to get a headstart.
