Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL John Williams
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:31 AM
Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Canton, GA (Creekview HS)   Class: 2020
#31 OL, #35 GA
#27 OL, #33 GA
#531 Overall, #40 OT, #49 GA
Another in Clemson’s big O-line class signed his LOI in Peach State lineman John Wiliams.

More on Williams...

Committed since: 9/1/18.

Listed size: 6-5 270.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Williams doesn’t have senior highlights available but his junior video showed skill in run and pass blocking. He has a big frame that can be built on with a redshirt season. Williams was a Georgia 6A all-region first-team selection.

Depth chart fit: Williams is one of six projected offensive line signees. Williams joins Walker Parks as the for-sure offensive tackle prospects in this class and enrolls early to get a headstart.

