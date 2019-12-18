Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL John Williams

More on Williams...

John Williams - 4-star OL - Canton, Ga.

Committed since: 9/1/18.

Listed size: 6-5 270.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Williams doesn’t have senior highlights available but his junior video showed skill in run and pass blocking. He has a big frame that can be built on with a redshirt season. Williams was a Georgia 6A all-region first-team selection.

Depth chart fit: Williams is one of six projected offensive line signees. Williams joins Walker Parks as the for-sure offensive tackle prospects in this class and enrolls early to get a headstart.