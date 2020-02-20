Clemson commits see movement in new 247Sports rankings
by - Correspondent - Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:01 AM
Jeremiah Trotter Jr Photo
Jeremiah Trotter Jr - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.05)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 218   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#14 Overall, #2 LB, #1 PA
Rivals:
#105 Overall, #7 LB, #6 PA
24/7:
#25 Overall, #1 ILB, #2 PA
Trotter is highly-regarded by 247Sports now.
Trotter is highly-regarded by 247Sports now.

247Sports released its updated 2021 player recruiting rankings this week, which featured some movement for Clemson pledges.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. vaulted up 217 spots to the top-25 (25) overall. Tight end Jake Briningstool moved up 21 spots to No. 143 overall.

On the other side of things, wide receiver Beaux Collins dropped out of the top-100 (110), as well as offensive lineman Marcus Tate (116).

Clemson has four top-100-rated players overall in 247Sports' Composite average ratings with Korey Foreman (1), Trotter (32), Collins (59) and Briningstool (76). Foreman is regarded as the site's own No. 2 player behind Eastside Catholic (Wa.) DT J.T. Tuimoloau.

Clemson’s nine-man 2021 class is ranked No. 2 by both the 247Sports Composite and the site itself behind Ohio State and its 10 commits.

Clemson student missing
Tigers stay undefeated with win over Paladins
TigerNet.com
