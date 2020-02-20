|
Clemson commits see movement in new 247Sports rankings
|Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:01 AM- -
Height: 6-1 Weight: 218 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's HS) Class: 2021
#14 Overall, #2 LB, #1 PA
#105 Overall, #7 LB, #6 PA
#25 Overall, #1 ILB, #2 PA
247Sports released its updated 2021 player
recruiting rankings this week, which featured some movement for Clemson pledges.
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. vaulted up 217 spots to the top-25 (25) overall. Tight end Jake Briningstool moved up 21 spots to No. 143 overall.
On the other side of things, wide receiver Beaux Collins dropped out of the top-100 (110), as well as offensive lineman Marcus Tate (116).
Clemson has four top-100-rated players overall in 247Sports' Composite average ratings with Korey Foreman (1), Trotter (32), Collins (59) and Briningstool (76). Foreman is regarded as the site's own No. 2 player behind Eastside Catholic (Wa.) DT J.T. Tuimoloau.
Clemson’s nine-man 2021 class is ranked No. 2 by both the 247Sports Composite and the site itself behind Ohio State and its 10 commits.
