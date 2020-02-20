Clemson commits see movement in new 247Sports rankings

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. vaulted up 217 spots to the top-25 (25) overall. Tight end Jake Briningstool moved up 21 spots to No. 143 overall.

On the other side of things, wide receiver Beaux Collins dropped out of the top-100 (110), as well as offensive lineman Marcus Tate (116).

Clemson has four top-100-rated players overall in 247Sports' Composite average ratings with Korey Foreman (1), Trotter (32), Collins (59) and Briningstool (76). Foreman is regarded as the site's own No. 2 player behind Eastside Catholic (Wa.) DT J.T. Tuimoloau.

Clemson’s nine-man 2021 class is ranked No. 2 by both the 247Sports Composite and the site itself behind Ohio State and its 10 commits.