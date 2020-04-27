Clemson cancels Dabo Swinney camp, more due to virus precautions

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson University announced Monday that all in-person and athletic camps scheduled to be on campus this summer have been canceled, dealing a blow to football head coach Dabo Swinney's youth and high school camps. The youth camps - attended by a thousand campers each June - are one of the highlights of the summer. The high school camps cover two weeks and are a chance for the coaching staff to work in person and hands-on with potential prospects. This is also a time when the coaching staff hands out offers to junior attendees and lays the groundwork for relationships with sophomores and freshmen. In recent years, Clemson has gained commitments after prospects have attended camps and been afforded the opportunity to see campus and spend time with the coaching staff.

Notre Dame canceled its football summer camps last week, joining more peers including Wisconsin and Florida State.

Email released from Clemson University

Clemson University officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors from the virus.

At this time, University officials are announcing the cancellation of all in-person, main-campus athletic and academic camps and educational programs scheduled to be held this summer.

We recognize summer experiences have positive impacts both on those participating and the entire Clemson community, but by taking these proactive steps now, we believe we’re putting our University in the strongest position possible to support our students and our University’s long-term success.

Other summer events, including off-campus programming and athletics practices and conditioning sessions, will continue to be evaluated. All statewide Clemson events are currently suspended through May 8.