Clemson DB target set to announce commitment soon

TigerNet Staff by

Andrew Mukuba Safety TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Austin, TX (LBJ HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#194 Overall, #7 S, #33 TX #194 Overall, #7 S, #33 TX Rivals:

#26 DB, #56 TX #26 DB, #56 TX 24/7:

# 212 Overall, # 14 S, # 36 TX # 212 Overall, # 14 S, # 36 TX 6-0185Austin, TX (LBJ HS)2021

Four-star 2021 safety Andrew Mukuba (Austin, Tx.) is ready to make a decision.

The Clemson target will announce his commitment on Oct. 1.

Recruits have had to adjust to not having traditional visits at their disposal through the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Clemson and Mukuba have stayed in contact.

“We talk a lot," he said recently. They don’t really blow up like every other school does. Our relationship is understood, so they don’t have to call me every day, because they know how we roll. They’ve been telling me I’m the only safety they are recruiting in this class, and they have dropped everybody. That’s an eye opener for me. That’s what they’ve been telling me.”

Mukuba released a top-12 in May of Clemson, Texas, Arizona State, Michigan State, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, UCLA, Arkansas and Missouri.

Mukuba talked recently about where he would land.

“It’s going to come down who I trust the most, where I feel comfortable the most, and where I see myself coming in and making an impact early on,” Mukuba said. “Basically, where I feel like I’m needed the most. Not just wanted, but needed the most.”

Last season, Mukuba had 26 tackles with two interceptions. He also caught 33 passes for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 12 safety nationally.

