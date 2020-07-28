Breaking: 4-star center commits to Clemson

Four-star and top-100-rated center Warren Lynn Kidd (6-10 220) out of IMG Academy announced a commitment to Clemson and a reclassification to the 2020 class late Tuesday.

“I felt great about the coaches. Coach Brad Brownell makes his players work hard. I liked that," Kidd told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "With Covid I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a high school season. Being at Clemson I can go against Aamir Simms, learn the game and develop."

Kidd had 13 reported offers already according to 247Sports and added an offer from Clemson this month, as well as Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

He was rated as high as the No. 77 overall prospect for 2021 and the No. 13 center (ESPN).

