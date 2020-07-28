|
Breaking: 4-star center commits to Clemson
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020 11:59 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-10 Weight: 220 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2020
#77 Overall, #13 C, #6 FL
#112 Overall, #17 C
#81 Overall, #15 C, #12 FL
Four-star and top-100-rated center Warren Lynn Kidd (6-10 220) out of IMG Academy announced a commitment to Clemson and a reclassification to the 2020 class late Tuesday.
“I felt great about the coaches. Coach Brad Brownell makes his players work hard. I liked that," Kidd told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "With Covid I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a high school season. Being at Clemson I can go against Aamir Simms, learn the game and develop."
Kidd had 13 reported offers already according to 247Sports and added an offer from Clemson this month, as well as Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
He was rated as high as the No. 77 overall prospect for 2021 and the No. 13 center (ESPN).
More from ESPN 100 Warren Lynn-Kidd on reclassing up to 2020 and his commitment to Clemson.— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 29, 2020
“With Covid I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a high school season. Being at Clemson I can go against Aamir Simms, learn the game and develop.” @lynnkidd20 @accnetwork @theACCDN https://t.co/eEaAObxdV1
Excited to receive an offer from Clemson University????#GoTigers pic.twitter.com/OOHOlXHgJ9— Warren (Lynn) Kidd (@lynnkidd20) July 18, 2020
2021 @lynnkidd20 of @ShowtimeBoyzz was an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM this weekend @OntheRadarHoops Power 24 this weekend— Dr. Kris Watkins (@DrKrisWatkins) July 22, 2020
-Strong finisher at rim
-Nice Jump Hook
-Passes out of double teams
-Alters Shots at Rim on defense
-Can stretch the floor
-Great footwork inside
Watch his ???? pic.twitter.com/5LlftYfUm5