4-star OL target sets decision date

Jager Burton Offensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 271 Hometown: Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#229 Overall, #10 OL, #3 KY #229 Overall, #10 OL, #3 KY Rivals:

#170 Overall, #8 OL, #1 KY #170 Overall, #8 OL, #1 KY 24/7:

6-4, 271, Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass HS), 2021

Four-star 2021 offensive lineman Jager Burton (Lexington, Ky.) set a commitment date for the end of this month.

Burton is rated as high as the No. 59 player in the nation (247Sports) and will make his call on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

Burton lists his finalists as Clemson, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State and Kentucky.

He picked up a Clemson offer during Dabo Swinney camp in 2019. Burton was teammates with 2020 Clemson offensive line signee Walker Parks.