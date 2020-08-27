|
4-star OL target sets decision date
|Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:35 PM-
|
Jager Burton - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 271 Hometown: Lexington, KY (Frederick Douglass HS) Class: 2021
TigerNet: (4.46)
ESPN:
#229 Overall, #10 OL, #3 KY
Rivals:
#170 Overall, #8 OL, #1 KY
24/7:
# 59 Overall, # 3 OG, # 1 KY
Four-star 2021 offensive lineman Jager Burton (Lexington, Ky.) set a commitment date for the end of this month.
Burton is rated as high as the No. 59 player in the nation (247Sports) and will make his call on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
Burton lists his finalists as Clemson, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State and Kentucky.
He picked up a Clemson offer during Dabo Swinney camp in 2019. Burton was teammates with 2020 Clemson offensive line signee Walker Parks.
The decision August 30th @6pm— Jager Burton (@jager_burton) August 27, 2020
Oregon #Scoducks
Clemson #Allin
Alabama #RTR
Ohio State #GoBucks
Kentucky #BBN
Committing on instagram first ig-jagerburton pic.twitter.com/yUld3xwBtZ
