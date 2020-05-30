|
4-star OL has Clemson in final five
|Saturday, May 30, 2020 6:23 PM-
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 326 Hometown: Cordova, TN (Evangelical Christian HS) Class: 2021
#213 Overall, #9 OL, #6 TN
#20 OL, #13 TN
# 133 Overall, # 9 OG, # 1 TN
Four-star 2021 offensive line prospect
Dietrick Pennington (Cordova, Tn.) included Clemson in his final five schools on Saturday.
Pennington has made multiple stops on campus, including for Elite Junior Day in January and Dabo Swinney camp where he picked up an offer last summer. Pennington worked out with the offensive tackles last summer but he is currently rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites, as high as the No. 9 OG in the nation and 133rd overall (247Sports). Pennington has Auburn, FSU, Georgia and LSU rounding out his final five schools.
Pennington has made multiple stops on campus, including for Elite Junior Day in January and Dabo Swinney camp where he picked up an offer last summer.
Pennington worked out with the offensive tackles last summer but he is currently rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites, as high as the No. 9 OG in the nation and 133rd overall (247Sports).
Pennington has Auburn, FSU, Georgia and LSU rounding out his final five schools.
I would like to thank God for the opportunities to use the gifts He’s given me. I thank my grandparents for helping me become the man I am. Thanks to all who recruited me. I have narrowed my decision to these schools@ClemsonUniv@GeorgiaFootball@AuburnTigers@LSU @floridastate pic.twitter.com/8mrSKmH2X4— Dietrick Pennington (@Dietrick80P) May 30, 2020
