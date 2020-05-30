4-star OL has Clemson in final five
by - Saturday, May 30, 2020 6:23 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Dietrick Pennington Photo
Dietrick Pennington - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.27)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 326   Hometown: Cordova, TN (Evangelical Christian HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#213 Overall, #9 OL, #6 TN
Rivals:
#20 OL, #13 TN
24/7:
# 133 Overall, # 9 OG, # 1 TN
4-star OL has Clemson in final five

Four-star 2021 offensive line prospect Dietrick Pennington (Cordova, Tn.) included Clemson in his final five schools on Saturday.

Pennington has made multiple stops on campus, including for Elite Junior Day in January and Dabo Swinney camp where he picked up an offer last summer.

Pennington worked out with the offensive tackles last summer but he is currently rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites, as high as the No. 9 OG in the nation and 133rd overall (247Sports).

Pennington has Auburn, FSU, Georgia and LSU rounding out his final five schools.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #59 'West Endzone in 1942'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #59 'West Endzone in 1942'
4-star OL has Clemson in final five
4-star OL has Clemson in final five
Tigers honored with Howard, Streeter and athlete of year awards
Tigers honored with Howard, Streeter and athlete of year awards
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week