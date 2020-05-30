4-star OL has Clemson in final five

Pennington has made multiple stops on campus, including for Elite Junior Day in January and Dabo Swinney camp where he picked up an offer last summer.

Pennington worked out with the offensive tackles last summer but he is currently rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites, as high as the No. 9 OG in the nation and 133rd overall (247Sports).

Pennington has Auburn, FSU, Georgia and LSU rounding out his final five schools.