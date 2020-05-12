|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's best throws as a Tiger
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020 4:23 PM- -
Clemson Athletics released a highlight reel of the best throws from phenom QB
Trevor Lawrence on Tuesday.
The Cartersville, Georgia native has thrown for 6,945 yards in 30 career games, going 25-1 as a starter with a national title and two ACC championships. He was the first true freshman to lead a national-title squad since 1985, on the first team to go 15-0 in the modern era.
The Cartersville, Georgia native has thrown for 6,945 yards in 30 career games, going 25-1 as a starter with a national title and two ACC championships.
He was the first true freshman to lead a national-title squad since 1985, on the first team to go 15-0 in the modern era.
Watch Lawrence's best throws below:
Tags: Trevor Lawrence