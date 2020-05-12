WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's best throws as a Tiger
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 4:23 PM
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence's best throws as a Tiger

Clemson Athletics released a highlight reel of the best throws from phenom QB Trevor Lawrence on Tuesday.

The Cartersville, Georgia native has thrown for 6,945 yards in 30 career games, going 25-1 as a starter with a national title and two ACC championships.

He was the first true freshman to lead a national-title squad since 1985, on the first team to go 15-0 in the modern era.

Watch Lawrence's best throws below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DE target sets commitment date
Clemson DE target sets commitment date
Clemson QB target decommits from Georgia
Clemson QB target decommits from Georgia
Cardinals want Isaiah Simmons to focus on one position
Cardinals want Isaiah Simmons to focus on one position
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week