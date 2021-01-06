BREAKING

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
by - 2021 Jan 6, Wed 10:11

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took the time to thank Clemson and look back on his legacy as he declared officially on Wednesday that he is ready for his challenge.

Lawrence is universally projected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, which would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars April 29.

"When I look at my life so far -- this journey of 21 years, the most formative years have been my time at Clemson," Lawrence said. "It's taught me how to be a better man no doubt...I really feel like I'm a man now and I'm ready to take on those challenges and I'm just super-excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come. I'm grateful for Clemson and I'm gonna miss it...My time here has been amazing and I'm going to be a Clemson Tiger forever."

Watch the full video below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 18) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 Ram
spacer Sweet! He's gonna be a Tiger Forever!
 Caddie
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 rhettfla
spacer Super excited for life ahead
 o2bnclemson
spacer Seen a lot of greats, he really was the CU QB GOAT***
 TGRRAG®
spacer Re: Seen a lot of greats, he really was the CU QB GOAT***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 CUsouix®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 CU1976
spacer There were several things in that video that moved me but...
 Tiger77
spacer Thank you Trevor and team for the wonderful season
 cufan®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 HollywoodTiger
spacer Thank You Trevor!!! Good luck on your future endeavors!!!***
 GSCtiger
spacer Three years a player and a lifetime of being family.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 Clemgalalways
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Thanks for being a Tiger, TL16...
 7173TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge
 Save the Tiger
Read all 18 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week