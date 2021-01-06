WATCH: Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson, says he's ready for next challenge

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took the time to thank Clemson and look back on his legacy as he declared officially on Wednesday that he is ready for his challenge. Lawrence is universally projected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, which would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars April 29. "When I look at my life so far -- this journey of 21 years, the most formative years have been my time at Clemson," Lawrence said. "It's taught me how to be a better man no doubt...I really feel like I'm a man now and I'm ready to take on those challenges and I'm just super-excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come. I'm grateful for Clemson and I'm gonna miss it...My time here has been amazing and I'm going to be a Clemson Tiger forever." Watch the full video below: