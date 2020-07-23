WATCH: Trevor Lawrence accepts Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence accepted the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy officially on Thursday from the SC Football Hall of Fame.

The trophy is awarded each year to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player at the Hall of Fame’s annual enshrinement celebration. The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Doc Blanchard (McColl, SC) and George Rogers (South Carolina), who are two Heisman Trophy winners with South Carolina ties.

Watch Lawrence's acceptance speech below: