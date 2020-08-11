WATCH: Tony Elliott addresses criticism of Dabo Swinney, talks Clemson offense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott held court with Clemson media on Tuesday evening to discuss a wide range of topics.

Elliott was asked about some of the criticism that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney went through during the offseason:

Tony Elliott on the criticism of Dabo Swinney over the summer: "It's unfair and unfortunate for Coach that people that don't know him can have an opinion and then have a platform to voice their opinion"...says he is like a father to him and not like they are portraying him to be — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) August 11, 2020

Watch more from Elliott below: