WATCH: Tigers take over media day interviews
by - Correspondent - Thursday, December 26, 2019 6:31 PM

Clemson's Jordan Williams and Cornell Powell had some fun at the Tigers' media day on Thursday by taking the mic from Fox Carolina to ask their pressing question: Who on the Clemson football team would you not let date your daughter?

As you might expect, not many were willing to throw out names -- and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney flipped the question around and mentioned a number of names he'd have in the running for dating candidates.

Watch the media day fun below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star Clemson RB signee wins Mr. Football
5-star Clemson RB signee wins Mr. Football
WATCH: Clemson at Fiesta Bowl media day
WATCH: Clemson at Fiesta Bowl media day
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week