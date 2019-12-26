WATCH: Tigers take over media day interviews

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson's Jordan Williams and Cornell Powell had some fun at the Tigers' media day on Thursday by taking the mic from Fox Carolina to ask their pressing question: Who on the Clemson football team would you not let date your daughter? As you might expect, not many were willing to throw out names -- and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney flipped the question around and mentioned a number of names he'd have in the running for dating candidates.

Watch the media day fun below:

Sometimes there are stories that pop up unplanned, like today.. #Clemson DL Jordan Williams and WR Cornell Powell stole our mic at #FiestaBowl Media Day to find the answer to a very important question: "Who's the player you wouldn't want your daughter to date?" @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/xet7A4yw5a — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) December 26, 2019