WATCH: Swinney crashes Deshaun Watson Zoom press conference
by - Saturday, September 5, 2020 7:57 PM
Watson got to see a familiar face on a big day. (USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)
Watson got to see a familiar face on a big day. (USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)

It's been a good day for Deshaun Watson.

He signed a four-year extension making his deal reportedly worth $177 million and with a four-year average pay ($39 million) that will lead the NFL.

And on a virtual press conference Saturday evening, he got to see a familiar face in Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who crashed the Zoom call with his congratulations.

Swinney even had some jokes:

Houston ace pitcher Justin Verlander also joined the call to congratulate Watson.

