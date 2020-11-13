WATCH: Official trailer released for Disney+ movie 'Safety'
Some of the movie was filmed during last year's Clemson-Charlotte game
The highly-anticipated movie 'Safety' featuring the true story of former Clemson safety Ray Ray McElrathbey will be released on December 11 on the Disney Plus streaming service.

While playing for the Tigers in 2006, McElrathbey took in his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr to avoid him going into foster care after addiction issues among their parents.

A Clemson-themed football movie should help with brand recognition and recruiting nationwide for the school.

Disney released the official trailer for the movie on Friday:

Key art for the movie:

