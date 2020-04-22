|
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons makes case for top selection on ESPN's First Take
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:15 PM- -
Butkus Award winner and ACC defensive player of the year
Isaiah Simmons has made his media rounds this week and Wednesday he talked to Stephen A. Smith and company on ESPN's First Take.
Simmons states his case on why he should be the top defensive player off the board in Thursday's NFL draft first round and more below:
