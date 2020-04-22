WATCH: Isaiah Simmons makes case for top selection on ESPN's First Take
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:15 PM

Butkus Award winner and ACC defensive player of the year Isaiah Simmons has made his media rounds this week and Wednesday he talked to Stephen A. Smith and company on ESPN's First Take.

Simmons states his case on why he should be the top defensive player off the board in Thursday's NFL draft first round and more below:

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite DE picks up Clemson offer
Elite DE picks up Clemson offer
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons makes case for top selection on ESPN's First Take
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons makes case for top selection on ESPN's First Take
NFL Network analyst breaks down Clemson's best draft prospects
NFL Network analyst breaks down Clemson's best draft prospects
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week