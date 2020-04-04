WATCH: Isaiah Simmons is NFL's next freak hybrid defender
by - Correspondent - Saturday, April 4, 2020 11:55 AM
NFL film analyst Alex Rollins put together a fascinating look into Isaiah Simmons' role with the Tigers via all-22 and more video breakdowns in his piece on Simmons being the NFL's next freak hybrid defender.

Rollins also identifies a local pro team as the ideal location for Simmons to start his career later this month after the NFL draft.

Check out the breakdown below:

