WATCH: Isaiah Simmons is NFL's next freak hybrid defender
|Saturday, April 4, 2020 11:55 AM- -
NFL film analyst Alex Rollins put together a fascinating look into
Isaiah Simmons' role with the Tigers via all-22 and more video breakdowns in his piece on Simmons being the NFL's next freak hybrid defender.
Rollins also identifies a local pro team as the ideal location for Simmons to start his career later this month after the NFL draft.
Check out the breakdown below:
Tags: Isaiah Simmons