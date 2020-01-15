WATCH: ESPN's 'First Take' talk blame for Clemson's loss to LSU

Both analysts picked Clemson to beat LSU leading up to the contest.

Max Kellerman thought the majority of the blame for the loss went to quarterback Trevor Lawrence who had a career-high 13 overthrows.

Lawrence completed 18 out of 37 passes for 234 yards. He also had ten rushes for 49 yards and a score.

Stephen A. Smith disagreed with Kelleman and wanted to see Travis Etienne get more touches especially in the second half.

Etienne finished the contest with 15 rushes for 78 yards (5.2 YPC) and a touchdown.