WATCH: ESPN's 'First Take' talk blame for Clemson's loss to LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:57 AM
ESPN's 'First Take' recapped LSU's National Championship 42-25 win as they talked about who is to blame for Clemson's loss.

Both analysts picked Clemson to beat LSU leading up to the contest.

Max Kellerman thought the majority of the blame for the loss went to quarterback Trevor Lawrence who had a career-high 13 overthrows.

Lawrence completed 18 out of 37 passes for 234 yards. He also had ten rushes for 49 yards and a score.

Stephen A. Smith disagreed with Kelleman and wanted to see Travis Etienne get more touches especially in the second half.

Etienne finished the contest with 15 rushes for 78 yards (5.2 YPC) and a touchdown.

Kellerman and Smith had to eat crow after their prediction:

