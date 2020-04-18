|
WATCH: ESPN panel debates Clemson undefeated chances, Heisman hopes
|Saturday, April 18, 2020 12:48 PM- -
ESPN's Daily Wager conducted a couple of panels related to the favorable odds for Clemson's Tigers this season.
The Tigers are given the best odds at an undefeated season and College GameDay expert Chris 'The Bear' Fallica and more panelists say that's a pretty good bet. "The Notre Dame game is the only one on that schedule I could see Clemson losing," Fallica said.
'The Bear' also likes Trevor Lawrence's Heisman chances:
Tags: Trevor Lawrence