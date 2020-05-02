WATCH: ESPN analysts debate Trevor Lawrence playing if season is delayed

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Unknowns abound about the next college football season, but one thing appears sure: Trevor Lawrence is a top 2021 draft pick. ESPN's Around The Horn tackled the subject of Lawrence and the next season if it is delayed, pushing into the NFL prospect calendar of 2021. Multiple panelists believe Lawrence should look out for his pro interests first. "Clemson is the clear favorite and I'd tell Trevor Lawrence -- 'You've got to decide how generous you want to be'," said ESPN's Pablo Torre. "If this schedule gets wonky...and they keep pushing and pushing and pushing back these games, Trevor Lawrence is going to have a very clear conflict between his professional future in the NFL and all the risks he invites by playing this weirdo schedule. "And he doesn't need any of it because he's the sure-fire top pick in this NFL draft already."

Frank Isola compared the potential situation to Zion Williamson, who returned to play after injury despite several analysts calling for him to call it a college career ahead of the NBA draft.

"Players of that age don't think like that," Isola said. "What makes Trevor Lawrence great is he's a competitor. He wants to go out there and play."

Check out more from the debate below: