WATCH: Danny Ford on 2020 season, CJ Spiller talks Etienne's game

TigerNet's David Hood was on the scene for the Sharone Wright Celebrity Golf Tournament this morning and will have more from the event coming up.

Check out clips from a couple Clemson legends in Danny Ford and CJ Spiller below.

Ford talked about his opinions on the 2020 season and how it will be remembered:

Spiller talks about Travis Etienne's game: