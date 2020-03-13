WATCH: Dan Radakovich on the future of spring athletics

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Coronavirus has paused the sports world as the majority of professional leagues, and collegiate athletics are no longer operating as business as usual. Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich was a guest on the ACC Network's Packer and Durham show on Friday morning and talked about the latest chatter with athletic directors and the ACC. "When our teams are in competition, we are very competitive with one another," Radakovich said. “That goes without saying, and I think that goes for all 85 conferences throughout the country. But we also know we can’t do this by ourselves. We are better together than we are alone. The cooperation that has to happen, and compromise, etc., within a conference for the greater good of a conference, really shows up at times like this. We have great leadership. We have a lot of cooperation within our athletic directors’ room." Radakovich went on to say they might try to get a little of the spring schedule back, but safety is the priority. "I look forward to these conversations to be able to come back and see if there’s any possibility of retaining a little bit of the season, but if not, that’s okay. Because the young people we have representing us are intelligent, and they are going to do great things in life moving forward, and this is just going to be one of those moments in time I think everybody will remember for the rest of their lives."

"I look forward to these conversations to be able to come back and see if there's any possibility of retaining a little bit of the season, but if not that's okay." @ClemsonDRad on the collaboration with @theACC to determine the future of spring athletics for the @ClemsonTigers. pic.twitter.com/iO4uTtSTuJ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 13, 2020