WATCH: Dabo Swinney's press conference after loss to LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following his team's 42-25 loss to LSU on Monday night. "Tonight was about LSU. I thought they played a beautiful game," Swinney said.

Coach Swinney: “We all hurt, we’re all disappointed. But we’re not defined by that. I’m incredibly thankful for our team. Such a special group of people.”#ALLIN, always.#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/GufHCCXS59 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2020