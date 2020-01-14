WATCH: Dabo Swinney's press conference after loss to LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:09 AM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following his team's 42-25 loss to LSU on Monday night.

"Tonight was about LSU. I thought they played a beautiful game," Swinney said.

Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
Clemson uniforms for Clemson-LSU
