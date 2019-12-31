WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson football Decade in Review

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has led the winningest decade in the school's football history, capped by a 29-23 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last Saturday. Swinney takes you through the highly-successful decade and his perspective by season: ???????? ??????????????'?? ???????????? ???? ????????????



Coach Swinney shares his memories from the last decade of Clemson Football and details the program's rise to prominence.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/08NlHm3C63 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 31, 2019 More perspective here: