WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson camp, scrimmage report

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football wrapped up its "camp" portion of preseason practice on Tuesday after working all but a few days since Aug. 6.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his team is in "a good place" and the first-team units on offense and defense are looking strong.

Swinney breaks down the team, updates injuries and more below: