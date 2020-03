WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates latest with Clemson and COVID-19 effect

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney goes over the latest relating to his team in the wake of a number of cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Swinney reported that his team is healthy with no COVID-19 cases.

Watch more from Swinney below: