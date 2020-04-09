WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks future of 2020 season on ESPN's First Take

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was on ESPN's First Take Thursday morning to address his views for the 2020 college football season through the COVID-19 outbreak. Swinney said the decision on when or if they play isn't up to him, but he is choosing to be hopeful on the best-case scenario and that his how he is preparing his team.

Watch more below: