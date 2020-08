WATCH: Dabo Swinney on start of fall camp, redshirting Thomas, Ross injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Wednesday via Zoom after the first day of fall practice for his team.

During the interview, Swinney talked about various subjects including the plan to redshirt standout defensive end Xavier Thomas, the rehab of receiver Justyn Ross, and much more.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Clemson Athletics: