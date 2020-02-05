|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breaks down National Signing Day, 2020 season
|Wednesday, February 5, 2020 3:08 PM- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney held his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Swinney talked to the ACC Network about Travis Etienne's decision to return to Clemson for his senior season:
"Travis actually told me before we went to the National Championship game ... he was really leaning to coming back."— ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 5, 2020
Dabo on @swaggy_t1 returning to @ClemsonFB to finish his degree ???? pic.twitter.com/4CwFP55j9g