WATCH: Dabo Swinney breaks down National Signing Day, 2020 season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Swinney talked to the ACC Network about Travis Etienne's decision to return to Clemson for his senior season:

"Travis actually told me before we went to the National Championship game ... he was really leaning to coming back."



Dabo on @swaggy_t1 returning to @ClemsonFB to finish his degree ???? pic.twitter.com/4CwFP55j9g — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 5, 2020