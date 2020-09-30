WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the latest with his No. 1 ranked team as they will face off against Virginia on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney on his punter returners: "The guys are taking a lot of pride in it." pic.twitter.com/yMjPPba7ch — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 30, 2020

Dabo Swinney on DL Demonte Capehart: "He is going to be special. It's going to take a little time." pic.twitter.com/3CIppOaY23 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 30, 2020

Dabo Swinney on his DBs: "Super excited about that whole group" pic.twitter.com/uATiXCIOcG — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 30, 2020

Dabo Swinney: "It's about as healthy as we have been in a long time" pic.twitter.com/fur8MdahBk — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 30, 2020