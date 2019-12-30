WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
by - Correspondent - Monday, December 30, 2019 4:31 PM

FS1's Colin Cowherd weighed in on the talk about the officiating's effect on the Fiesta Bowl Saturday.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith went on the record as being "pissed" and calling it "unreal" specifically for the Justyn Ross play that was called a catch-and-fumble on the field -- leading to an Ohio State touchdown -- but was then reviewed and called an incompletion.

"Football is about overcoming," Cowherd said. "You had more penalties. You had the only two interceptions. You couldn't stop Clemson situationally. You settled for red zone field goals. You had a play at the end of the game and Justin Fields was there to win it and you didn't make the play...You could not stop Trevor Lawrence when it mattered and you couldn't make the play when it mattered. That decides Super Bowls and that decides national championships."

Watch more of his analysis below:

