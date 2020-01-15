BREAKING

WATCH: Condensed game of Clemson's win over No. 3 Duke
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:05 PM
Josh Kelly - USA Today Sports (Photo: Josh Kelly / USATODAY)

What an epic few days for the Clemson Basketball team.

Check out the condensed game tape (10 minutes) of Clemson's impressive 79-72 win over No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night.

It was the first time that the Tigers have beaten North Carolina and Duke in the same season since 1990.

Video Description: After getting their first-ever win at Chapel Hill on Saturday, the Tigers came home and beat the third-ranked Blue Devils 79-72. Clemson was able to outrebound Duke 35-27 and made 57% of their shots compared to Duke's 50%. Aamir Simms led the Tigers to victory with 25 points and 9 rebounds. Tevin Mack was one rebound shy of a double-double with 22 points and 9 rebounds. For Duke, Vernon Carey Jr. had 20 points and 7 rebounds.

ICYMI: Condensed game of Clemson's win over UNC:

